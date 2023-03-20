Emma Watson donned the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise and became a household name globally. After that, the actress played different characters in several incredible movies and performed brilliantly. Watson is one of the most promising actresses in Hollywood, but she has had a hard time accepting her fame. The instant stardom and global recognition troubled her for years, and she went into therapy to resolve her problems. Scroll ahead to learn more.

The Little Women actress once revealed that all the privileges of being an actress troubled her. During therapy, she felt guilty for not appreciating her career enough and all the perks that come with it. She thought she had chosen the wrong profession and didn’t fit in.

While speaking to British Vogue in 2019, Emma Watson revealed she felt guilty about seeking therapy. She believed that anybody else in her position would appreciate her glamorous life more. Watson said, “I’ve sat in therapy and felt really guilty about it. I’m like, why me? Somebody else would have enjoyed and wanted this aspect of it more than I did. And I’ve struggled a lot with the guilt around that. I’m like, I should be enjoying this a lot more, I should be more excited and I’m actually really struggling.”

In another interview with Vanity Fair, Emma Watson confessed that while she enjoyed acting, movie premieres gave her a hard time. She would rush to the washroom after the red carpet and felt the glamorous life didn’t suit her. Emma said, “I’ve’ been doing this since I was 10 or 11, and I’ve often thought, I’m so wrong for this job because I’m too serious; I’m a pain in the a**; I’m difficult; I don’t fit.”

The Beauty And The Beast actress said she overcame the issues by reminding herself of her real identity. She took every challenge head-on and said, “I am someone’s daughter. I am my mother’s daughter, I am my father’s daughter, I am a sister. I belong to a family. I come from a place, I have roots. There’s a whole big existence and identity that I have that’s really important and weighted and solid, that has nothing to do with any of that.”

Emma Watson is not just a fantastic actress but an influential activist as well. She’s making the most of her extraordinary life.

