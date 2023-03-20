Zachary Levi starrer Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 film has been released in the theatres recently. It is still too early to declare the fate of the film. But compared to its predecessor’s Rotten Tomatoes score, Shazam 2 is having a rough time. One of the actresses of the DCU film, Rachel Zegler is urging the audience to give the film a chance. Scroll below to know what the actress has to say to fans!

For the unversed, Rachel plays the role of Anthea, one of the daughters of Atlas. The film revolves around Billy Batson and his foster family siblings juggling teenage life and their adult superhero alter egos as they fight crime, and other threats.

Shazam 2 has received a score of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. But it has been contradicted by the audience score. The audience rating stands at 88%. Now, taking to Twitter, Rachel Zegler is appealing to the wider audience to give the film a chance. Referring to the negative reviews the film has been getting, Zegler wrote, “hey our film is actually really good! but mostly i just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so :) go see it! give it a chance. we have an 85% audience score for a reason.”

The Shazam 2 actor Rachel Zegler continued in the comment section, “some people out there and just being… senselessly mean. and it’s unnecessary. and i know, i know, ‘if you can’t handle the heat…’ and all that nonsense, and you’re right. but our film is actually very good. it’s just cool to hate on fun nowadays. that’s okay. we’re good.”

hey our film is actually really good! but mostly i just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so :) go see it! give it a chance. we have an 85% audience score for a reason. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2OmbMSlsyw — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 19, 2023

Even the director of Shazam 2, David F. Sandberg shared on Reddit that he saw this coming. He wrote, “saw where this was heading a long time ago.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods starring Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, Asher Angel and others released on 17th March. Tell us your thoughts about the DCU film in the comments and for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

