Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been released and has been getting decent responses from the audiences. Since it is not hyped up like other movies of the DC Extended Universe, it definitely had a set of moviegoers that were keen to see what the sequel might bring. Reacting to the box-office performance of the Zachary Levi starrer, director David F. Sandberg revealed his reaction to the opening box-office numbers.

Unfortunately, the anticipated sequel had the worst domestic opening Thursday of any DC Extended Universe film to date. Shazam! Fury of the Gods just came below Margot Robbie starrer Birds of Prey’s $4.0 million with a measly $3.4 million. However, the director saw it coming from before; read on to find out what he has to say about the movie bombing at the box office.

As reported by The Direct, taking to Reddit, Shazam! Fury of the God’s director, David F. Sandberg, reacted to a conversation thread about the movie’s underwhelming performance. He admitted that “it’s not like this comes as a surprise.” David jokingly added, “got paid all [his] money upfront:”

“No worries. It’s not like this comes as a surprise. I saw where this was heading a long time ago. I’ll be alright, though. I got paid all my money upfront [smiley emoji],” said the comment by David F. Sandberg

While adding to his comment on Reddit, the Shazam director took to Twitter and said he “knew what the box office tracking was looking like.” The post further read, “The director of ‘Shazam’ has also been following you on Twitter for a long time… That’s not what I meant. I meant I knew what the box office tracking was looking like. The pay comment was just me being cheeky, hence the [smiley emoji].”

The director of Shazam has also been following you on Twitter for a long time 🙂That’s not what I meant. I meant I knew what the boxoffice tracking was looking like. The pay comment was just me being cheeky, hence the 🙂 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 18, 2023

However, the movie is not a disaster, it just is just underperforming in bringing audiences to the theatres and creating hype despite being a part of DCU. The special appearance by Gal Gadot did not justify her character of Wonder Woman. However, the credit scenes of the movie promise that we might get to see more of Zachary Levi as Shazam in the future!

