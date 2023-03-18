The DCEU film The Flash led by Ezra Miller has been getting praised by fans ever since the trailer came out. And now, Hollywood star Tom Cruise has also given his verdict on it, after watching the film ahead of its release. The fans should start to rejoice as Cruise has given it a notably positive review. The film has been directed by Andy Muschietti. Keep reading to find out what Cruise said about the much-awaited DC movie.

It is a solo film based on the story of Barry Allen in an alternate timeline. The Miller starrer has been based on the events of The Flashpoint from DC Comics. Here it goes back to the events of 2013, an alternate version of it.

Returning to Tom Cruise reviewing The Flash, as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise recently met with the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Zaslav couldn’t stop raving about the DCU film, which eventually intrigued the Top Gun: Maverick star. As per the news, Tom requested the CEO to see it, and one of the employees went to the actor’s Beverly Hills house with the movie. The employee reportedly stayed at his house until Cruise finished watching the film.

The report further stated that Tom Cruise was pretty impressed by the film, The Flash. He even called the director Andy Muschietti to share his remarks with him. And as per a few insiders, he heaped praises for the film. Tom reportedly said, “[The Flash] is everything you want in a movie,” and that, “this is the kind of movie we need now.”

Tom Cruise is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood with an illustrious career and recently his notable film Top Gun: Maverick bagged an Oscar award in the category of Best Sound.

On the other hand, Ezra Miller starrer The Flash will feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman and that alone has heightened the excitement of the DC fans apart from the interesting storyline. The film is all set for its theatrical release on 16th June.

