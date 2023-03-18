Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame with Harry Potter movies, and the actor became a worldwide name for his portrayal of The Boy Who Lived. Not only the main lead but all his friends and supporting cast from the franchise movies have a massive influence on the pop culture world. However, Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy, once made shocking revelations about Daniel Radcliffe and his crush Cameron Diaz.

Harry and Draco were frenemies throughout the Harry Potter movies. Even after the filming of the movies, both the actors had words of praise for them. However, the fandom will be shocked to learn that Cameron Diaz also had an indirect role in the movies. Read on to find out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Harry Potter alum Tom Felton once revealed that Daniel Radcliffe brought “a picture of a particularly beautiful Cameron Diaz” in his memoir ‘Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard’. Draco Malfoy actor, revealed the photo was used to assist in filming flying sequences for the movies.

While explaining about the Quidditch scene and how they needed a prop to concentrate, Felton added, “they gave us more individual objects to stare at. We chose pictures of something or somebody close to our hearts. Daniel Radcliffe had a picture of a particularly beautiful Cameron Diaz.”

The decision to use photos came after the assistant director gave them a tennis ball and later tried experimenting with the scene as the actors had difficulty flying the broomsticks. “Sometimes there would be more than one tennis ball up there, and as one looked very much like another, after a while, they gave us more individual objects to stare at,” added Felton. However, the Draco actor also revealed that he “chose a picture of an even more beautiful carp” as a nod to his love for fishing while filming Harry Potter’s flying sequences.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Did Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Bad Bunny Take A Jibe At Her Ex Devin Booker In His Latest Song? Lyrics Suggest So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News