James Gunn is probably gearing up for his one last ride in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However there is still some time for its release but the director has a cautionary message for all the MCU fans who are eagerly waiting for GOTG Vol. 3. This comes especially after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s script got leaked before its theatrical release. Read below to get all the detail.

For the unversed, Marvel took legal steps after allegedly Quantumania’s major plot details got leaked on Reddit. The Studios have always been very careful and looked after the fact that no spoilers get leaked but the recent event seems to have driven them to the edge.

And now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn took to his Twitter account to share a cautionary message for the MCU fans who like to spend a generous amount of time online. One of the Twiteratties showing concern that spoilers don’t spoil GOTG Vol.3, responding to that Gunn gave his two cents of advice for the movie-goers.

James Gunn’s Tweet read, “It might be wise to be careful what you’re reading on social networking sites starting at the end of April if you want to avoid spoilers for [‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’]. That said, I don’t think your enjoyment of the film will be diminished much by knowing them.” The trailer of the film has already heightened the excitement of the fans hence we can partially agree with the director that the spoilers will probably not ‘diminish’ the enjoyment. The first two films were also well-received by the fans.

Check out the Tweet by James Gunn here:

It might be wise to be careful what you’re reading on social networking sites starting at the end of April if you want to avoid spoilers for #Vol3. That said, I don’t think your enjoyment of the film will be diminished much by knowing them. https://t.co/tub1V7U95l — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Previously Anthony Mackie, the Captain America: New World Order star revealed how they get a passcode to a website that further reveals the location details to meet a person. In that particular location, they read their script and sign it as well. Meanwhile, MCU is going through a comparatively low phase, hence the studio needs to be more cautious about it.

As for James Gunn’s GOTG or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 led by Chris Pratt’s Starlord and Co. is all set to hit the theatres on 5th May.

