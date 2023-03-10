Captain Marvel’s upcoming sequel, The Marvels, was supposed to feature a team-up between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) but got delayed once again. And as per reports, the film has been pushed from July 28, 2023, to November 10, 2023. Why? Well, it seems the lead actress Brie Larson is stirring up quite a few problems. Scroll below to know more about it.

As soon as the news hit the internet that the movie had been pushed back, reports were rife that the film needed a little more time with post-production. But now it seems it’s not only about that but something else too.

Talking on The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider revealed that Brie Larson has been quite difficult to work with (read ‘nightmare’) and also got into a clash with Teyonah Parris, who will be seen as Monica Rambeau. Not just this, Sneider further mentioned that his sources told him that The Marvels may be in trouble for its being “just a shitshow” and “kind of chaos.”

Jeff Sneider suggested that it was Brie Larson’s diva-like attitude behind-the-scenes that created trouble. Apparently, Brie Larson isn’t happy with the title of the movie as she wanted it to be Captain Marvel 2 rather than The Marvels. According to sources, Brie’s point is that she thought the franchise was created based on her being the lead character.

However, before the situation got out of control when the delayed news first hit the internet, it was mentioned that to fix some of the sequel’s significant issues and to take some more time to adjust the VFX of the film properly – ‘The Marvels‘ is getting postponed.

Well, no matter what, The Marvels’ makers have plenty of time to fix every loose end that needs fixing. And on November 10, the film will release in the theatres giving us joy once again. Let us know your thoughts about it.

