Mark Ruffalo is one of the prominent members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he plays Bruce Banner, aka Hulk, in the franchise. Unfortunately, the actor could not get any solo projects recently while his other Avenger members have their standalone movies. Additionally, many MCU projects received backlash from the audiences as the movies could not meet the audiences’ demands.

Adding to the list, the Hulk actor recently threw shade at Hemsworth’s latest outing as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Both actors have been a part of MCU movies like all three ‘Avengers’ movies and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Thor’s last standalone movie could not get decent enough at the box office, and his fellow MCU actor has something to say about it. Read on to find out!

During the recent Emerald City Comic-Con 2023, Mark Ruffalo jokingly talked about the Thor franchise after the disappointing reactions to Chris Hemsworth’s last outing in Thor: Love and Thunder. A fan asked the actor which Marvel character he’d love to do a buddy-cop movie with, and the Hulk actor went with his Thor.

While taking a dig at the recent Thor: Love and Thunder movie, Mark Ruffalo jokingly said he’s “waiting for [Marvel] to invite [him] back to the Thor franchise to save it”. While expressing his love for the Thor actor, Ruffalo said, “I have a soft spot for Chris Hemsworth. So, I keep waiting for them to invite me back to the Thor franchise to save it… That’s a joke… I’m canceled…”

The ardent MCU fans have been expecting a solo Hulk movie since Mark Ruffalo joined the franchise. Ruffalo’s last outing in She-Hulk was not received well by the audiences, and they have been waiting for the Hulk to unleash its super strength and stand up to its mantle. However, there is no official confirmation of a solo Hulk project. Additionally, there have been rumours of a “World War Hulk” movie after the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

