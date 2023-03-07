Marvel movies – especially the phase three movies Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its sequel Avengers: Endgame (2019), are among the most-loved and biggest box office earners. These films saw all the MCU superheroes – including Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Thor, Star-Lord, Spider-Man and more, come together to fight Thanos. While they lost during the Battle of Wakanda, they emerged victorious during the Battle Of Earth.

But do you know Infinity Wars had a very different ending than the one we saw? As per the Dr Bruce Banner actor Mark Ruffalo, the 2018 film was initially supposed to feature his angry alter ego (it was part of the promotional poster and opening scene), but still, it got scrapped during the shooting of the multi-starrer. During a recent chat, he defended Marvel’s decision to bench the ‘Green Guy’ and revealed how it helped the film and its sequel be hits. Read on.

During an appearance at the Emerald City Comic-Con, Mark Ruffalo, aka Dr Bruce Banner, addressed Marvel Studios’ decision to keep ‘Hulk’ away in Avengers: Infinity War. Defending the studio’s decision, he said, “Hulk was supposed to come busting out of the Hulkbuster” during the final battle at Wakanda; however, it was not working. The actor was quoted by fandomwire saying, “It’s been amazing fun, and really challenging, and always surprising. Even to the point where we were shooting [Avengers:] Infinity War, and Hulk was supposed to come busting out of the Hulkbuster at the end.”

Mark Ruffalo continued, “I don’t know if you know that. And we shot that. We shot it four times and it wasn’t working. And then, we realized that — well, the [Russo] brothers realized — that we couldn’t have Hulk, again, save the day. That we had to have Banner lose without Hulk.”

Mark added that ‘Hulk’ was part of the script of Avengers: Infinity Wars Mark for two years, but things changed when the shooting took place as the story got more layered in an attempt to make the sequel more emotional. He stated, “And that was the kind of thing where it was in the script one way for two years, and then when we got in to shoot it, we decided it would be better for the story if Hulk doesn’t show up, and Banner has to somehow try to make friends with him. (laughs) Get him back. But that’s kind of how these things have evolved and so they’re always surprising in some new way, even when you’re down to the very last moment, and you’re shooting the end of the movie, and you keep coming back.”

Mark Ruffalo further added that the scene took a year. The Marvel actor said, “I mean, we shot that scene like five times over the course of a year. Me, by myself, in the Hulkbuster. And yeah, we were always working on getting it right. And that’s been one of the differences of any other movie you shoot, is that we’re always kind of finding it as we go along. You have so many people, so many storylines that you’re trying to interweave together. And what Marvel does beautifully is, they’re really looking for is what’s going to have the greatest impact for you guys.”

Would you have liked to see Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk save the day in Avengers: Infinity War, or are you happy with the ending Marvel finally went with? Let us know in the comments.

