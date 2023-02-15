Deadpool 3 is one of the much-awaited films of Marvel Studio. The film is bringing together Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and Wade Wilson star Ryan Reynolds. As excitement among Marvel fans is skyrocketing, today we will take you back in time when the studio threatened Reynolds to play the comic role.

For the unversed, the Canadian actor was seen playing the role of Wade Wilson in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine shooting lasers from his eyes and having his mouth sewn shut- a role which is starkly different from his original character of a wisecracking, fourth-wall-breaking mercenary antihero.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This has led to much confusion among Marvel fans. Ryan Reynolds back in 2016 revealed why he had to play the different version of Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, ahead of Deadpool release. Talking to People and EW, the Hollywood actor revealed how he involved with Origins in the first place.

Ryan Reynolds said, “It was a very frustrating experience. I was already attached to the Deadpool movie. We hadn’t at that point written a script yet. [Origins] came along and it was sort of like, ‘Play Deadpool in this movie or we’ll get someone else to.’ And I just said, ‘I’ll do it, but it’s the wrong version. Deadpool isn’t correct in it.’”

Interestingly, at that time Hollywood writers were on strike between the years 2007 and 2008. Ryan Reynolds said, “So we were in the middle of production, there were no writers, no anything. Every line I have in the movie I just wrote myself because in the script we had, it said, ‘Wade Wilson shows up, talks really fast.’ I was like, ‘What?! What am I supposed to do with that?’”

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 directed by Shawn Levy is reportedly said to release in November 2024.

For more updates on Hollywood News, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds Disapproves Hugh Jackman’s Title Pitch For Deadpool 3: “… Who’s He Kidding? Not On Your Life Chappie”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News