The most exciting thing about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe roaster is the inclusion of the X-Men and mutants in the ongoing timeline. The most anticipated of these is of course Hugh Jackman reprising Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3. The threequel will have two create a riot in the multiverse as Wade Wilson will jump timelines and bring back Logan from the dead. But while we keep hearing more about the project, we are curious when it goes on floors. And as per the already update, not before 6 months at least.

For the unversed, Deadpool 3 is creating a dent in the MCU. This will mark Ryan Reynolds’ debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and might become the first R-rated film under the Disney umbrella. The addition of Hugh Jackman has taken the excitement and scale too high because by the details it will be a unique story where the two will be at loggerheads.

But while the updates keep coming in, the actor has now spoken about his routine and the time he requires to get into shape to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3. And in that, he might have also revealed when the movie goes on the floors. The curiosity has touched the ceiling but we might have to keep it intact for more time. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per People, Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman was talking about getting into the Wolverine shape. While doing so, he said, “I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time. So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway’s The Music Man] to when I started filming. And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.”

“And I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I’m fit. So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you,” Hugh Jackman added.

So, as the actor will take six months to build the physique needed to play Wolverine, there is no way at least he is getting on sets before June. Ryan Reynolds might begin working on Deadpool 3 before the Logan fame. Only the makers can tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

