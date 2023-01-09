The biggest blow that the shuffle in the DCU realm after James Gunn and Peter Safran triggered was making Henry Cavill take his steps toward the return back. Ever since the actor had announced his comeback with the post-credit scene in Black Adam, fans were all pumped up for Man Of Steel 2, but their dreams and hopes were shattered as he announced the plan is canceled a few weeks later. But did you know when Henry took up the job, Zack Snyder’s biggest concern was his underwear?

For the unversed, Henry entered the DCU with Man Of Steel back in 2013. The film was powered by Christopher Nolan, who was then involved with his Batman Trilogy, and was being shaped and directed by Zack Snyder, who was about to change the course of content in the DCU. The fresh approach to Superman made the movie very famous and Cavill became synonymous with the Blue Boy Scout in just one outing.

But if you see the making footage of the movie on YouTube you will be surprised to see that the biggest concern for Zack Snyder in the beginning of the process to make Man Of Steel wasn’t his new and never seen before approach, but Superman’s red underwear. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Superman costume is one of the most discussed things across. When Zack Snyder took the reigns of Man Of Steel and decided to introduce Henry Cavill, he was confused about whether he should have the red trunk or not. In the behind the scenes video, he says, “If we’re gonna make Superman, the first thing you gotta figure out is: “What’s the suit gonna look like?” So, it wasn’t tone, story or the world building of Man Of Steel but Superman’s red underwear that gave Zack sleepless nights.

While Man Of Steel costume ditched the red underwear and Henry Cavill looked as robust as possible, Zack Snyder then explained why Man Of Steel didn’t have him wear it. He said, “The reason why his underwear is on the outside of his pants, it’s a leftover from Victorian-era strongmen. I probably looked at hundreds of versions with underwear. It fell by the boards because I couldn’t make it consistent with the world we were creating.”

