Henry Cavill’s departure as Superman from the DC universe has made the fans quite furious, and ever since the announcement, the actor and the DCEU have been trending on the news, creating a buzz around them. Now, we just got our hands on information that suggests that The Rock might have used Henry Cavill’s Superman cameo in Black Adam to promote his film. Scroll below to find out.

Well, when Henry left The Witcher, his massive fanbase was upset, but they were waiting for his Superman movies as he had announced. However, with his departure from DC, he declared creating a cinematic universe based Warhammer 40,000 game. But his fans are still quite disappointed with DC’s decision.

Before making Henry Cavill’s exit announcement from the DC universe, he was last seen in Black Adam in a cameo role. Now, rumours are rife that Dwayne Johnson used him as a pawn in his film to promote it further as Henry never received a contract to retrieve his position as Superman. As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, an insider revealed, “In the end, he was a pawn in Dwayne’s failed attempt to control a piece of DC.”

Well, then, what was it for all? As per reports, Henry Cavill never received a written agreement but it was all verbal for him to do a cameo after which The Witcher actor announced his return as Superman. But, soon James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new Co-CEOs of the DC announced that they are focusing on the early life of Superman which is why they won’t need Henry Cavill.

After Henry’s departure, angry fans had accused James Gunn on Twitter, and when asked about whether he used Henry Cavill to mint millions through Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, the director tweeted back, “Everything with Black Adam happened before I was around.”

Well, after scrapping Wonder Woman 3, Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman and recasting many characters – DC universe is going through some drastic change. What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.

