After seeing Emily Ratajkowski for a while, Brad Pitt has been hitting the headlines for dating the jewellery executive Ines de Ramon for quite some time. As per reports, at the after-party of the actor’s latest movie Babylon, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was seen getting cozy and comfortable with Ines. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Brad is currently making quite a buzz with his professional achievements as well as for his personal front. His latest film, Babylon with Margot Robbie has been released and is getting rave responses from the audience.

Coming back to Brad Pitt’s personal life, as he is still in a long battle with a divorce from Angelina Jolie, the actor was having flings with a few models among which Emily Ratajkowski had made it to the headlines. But now, the actor is linked with jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, and at the premiere after-party of the film Babylon, Brad and Ines were seen getting cozy as reported in People. They were seen mingling with the guests with arms wrapped around each other.

The alleged couple has started seeing each other for a few months, and as per an insider revealed to People, the source shared that they “met through a mutual friend”, and the actor is “really into” Ines de Ramon. Another close source said that Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are in a non-exclusive relationship.

Another insider had revealed, “Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.” They made it into the headlines when they had attended the Bono concert in November and were seen getting cushy with each other.

Well, on the other hand, Ines de Ramon announced separation from her ex-husband Vampire Diaries fame Paul Wesley in September after being in 3 years of marriage.

What are your thoughts about Brad and Ines? Let us know!

