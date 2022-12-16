Marvel studios put together a team of one of the most obscure superheroes Guardians of the Galaxy. Hardcore Marvel fans would know that this strange team of interstellar travelers ahead of time. With two motion pictures and appearances in two Avengers films, they are now part of the Marvel A-list.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is all set to release in 2023 and fans are eagerly waiting for it. We are now bringing you interesting trivia from the film that will leave you spellbound. Scroll down to know more.

A user on Instagram found an interesting hint from the last two Guardians of the Galaxy films. In the video, the user noted that the colour of the movie logo matched who died in the movie. The first installment had brown colour which meant Groot and the second installment had blue colour move logo, which meant Yondu.

Now the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s logo colour is Brown & White and the user is speculating whether the upcoming sequel will see Rocket Raccoon dying. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivan Mars (@itsivan_mars)

For the unversed, Rocket Raccoon is an original member of the Guardians of the Galaxy team along with Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, and Groot. Voiced by Bradley Cooper, Rocket is a genetically altered raccoon who has cybernetic implants in his body. Prior to joining Peter and the rest of the ragtag crew, Rocket worked as a mercenary. In time, he emerged as the Guardians’ pilot and technical expert. Aside from appearing in the Guardians trilogy, Rocket had roles in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

