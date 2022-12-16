We all know Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against Amber Heard over The Washington Post op-ed that was published in 2018. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star was accused of domestic violence, because of which he faced ban across Hollywood. The trial was telecasted but it is attorney Camille Vasquez who is providing some inside details that are super intriguing. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Camille turned into an overnight sensation with her spectacular work in the Virginia trial. She could be seen continuously objecting to most things Amber said in court and at the same time, asking her hard-hitting questions that really helped the jury pronounce the verdict in JD’s favour.

In an interview with Court TV’s Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan, Camille Vasquez claimed Amber Heard was really alone at the trial. “I think these people, including her former lawyer, are no longer friends with her. Some of them showed a closed attitude about it, although this in no way means that they lied during their testimony,” she was heard saying.

Camille Vasquez continued, “She (Amber Heard) gave the impression that the things she said were things she had thought of at the last minute, that they were notes she had in a notebook. I even felt that there was really no one on her team who was helping her with her statements. You would see her team and they were always sitting in their places. That made me feel really bad for her, because our team is completely different”

Just not that, Johnny Depp’s lawyer ended up declaring that she never found Amber Heard a ‘credible’ or ‘someone likeable.’

Camille Vasquez concluded, “She claimed to be a victim of abuse, but the only person who ended up in the hospital with injuries was Johnny Depp. It was an intense relationship, but she was the aggressor.”

