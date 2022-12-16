



Britney Spears is one pop star who unfortunately makes the headlines for not-so-good reasons. The ‘Toxic’ singer was involuntarily placed under conservatorship on February 1, 2008, and tasted freedom for the first time in years in November 2021. Since then she has been sharing a lot – and mostly NSFW content on social media. Her new hubby, Sam Asghari has finally spoken up about the topless pictures.

Advertisement

Yes, Sam – who married Britney in June this year, has finally shared how he feels seeing his wife upload such exposing pictures of herself with her 41.6 million followers on Instagram. Read on.

Advertisement

Around 6 hours ago, Britney Spears took to social media and shared a couple of herself posing n*ked in the pictures with just lip and flower emojis covering her t*ats and her hair covering her b**bs in one image. As per a DailyMail report, the topless picture posts of the pop star – with a hat atop her head, also earned a response from her hubby Sam Asghari.

Sam Asghari – who is all set to appear in the upcoming Mel Gibson film – posted a comment on social media wherein he broke his silence about his wife posting such racy content. In the comment – now also available on his story, Sam said that while he doesn’t personally like the posts, he feels Britney Spears has the right to express herself as she sees fit.

His comment reads, “’The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally prefer she never posted these, but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

As per the above-mentioned website, in the extended caption, Britney Spears suggested to her followers that ‘traveling and seeing the world’ was a way to find peace in one’s mental health, and that while she lives in Los Angeles, she is more comfortable when travelling abroad. She reported also spoke about the impact of technology when posed against nature. Check out Britney’s latest pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

Commenting on these pictures, one fan wrote, “Where are your “friends” Paris. Madonna. Drew. Whoever was at your wedding?? I’d be checking on my friend if they posted his like this. Like take a proof of life pic. Check on her.” Others added, “This has trafficking vibes all over it,” “Britney does not run this account” and more.

What are your thoughts on Britney Spears’ Instagram pictures? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Avatar 2: Tickets Of James Cameron Starrer Available For As Cheap As Rs 66! Here’s All About The Steal Deal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News