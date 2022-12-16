George Clooney is all set to be honoured at the upcoming Kennedy Center Honor (to be aired on December 28). The actor has already been the recipient of several awards including a British Academy Film Award, four Golden Globe Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Academy Awards. For this honour, Matt Damon, George’s old roommate Richard Kind, and others were present.

In a preview for the same, we see the ‘Interstellar’ actor making a speech that didn’t highlight Clooney’s lifetime of contributions to American culture, but spoke of his fun side. Read on to know how sh*tty but still adorably cute it was.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In E! News’ preview of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Matt Damon began his speech by saying, “It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars, so I got to thinking about exactly what that meant.” He continued, “Of course, a number of past Kennedy Center honorees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication—Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck.”

It’s at this point that things take a sh*tty turn. Matt Damon continues, “And then I think of George Clooney – a man who defected in Richard Kind’s kitty litter box as a joke.” Hearing this, Kind – who was not only present for the awards but was also seated onstage, gave Matt a hearty salute.

Matt continued, “The man who once stole Bill Clinton’s stationary and wrote fake notes to actors saying how much the president loved their movies” The frame then shifts to George who gives a ‘what-can-I-say’ smile – and looks super cute while at it.

In a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, George Clooney spoke about the extensive pranks he would pull on Richard Kind when the two lived together as struggling actors – including the pooping in the litter box.

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors—which will also pay tribute to Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and U2 alongside George Clooney, will air on December 28 at 8 p.m. on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: John Krasinski Thrown Off A Helicopter For Breathtaking Stunt In ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News