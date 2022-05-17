Machine Gun Kelly compares his friendship with Pete Davidson to that of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. For the unversed, Ben and Matt’s long-term friendship has been the talk of the town on several occasions. The two critically-acclaimed actors have been friends from a very early age of 8 and 10.

They both went to the same high school and even started working together on several projects. Their most notable work together was also the first screenplay they ever wrote, Good Will Hunting. Not just that, Ben and Matt both played roles in the film as well, which earned them fame and acclaim.

Recently, Machine Gun Kelly, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, compared his friendship with Pete Davidson to that of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. MGK and Kim Kardashian’s beau also have a history of bromance. The two met during a game show and hit it off instantly. Megan Fox’s partner revealed he used to watch Pete’s SNL skits.

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson have also worked on a few films together, including The King of Staten Island. Their latest collaboration for MGK’s song ‘Good Mourning.’ While talking about that, he compared him and the comedian to the Good Will Hunting stars. “Maybe we should thank Ben Affleck and Matt Damon because they set the bar, and we were like, ‘Hmm, maybe we should do that,” Kelly said.

This is not the only time when the singer talked about Pete. Previously, he hit the headlines after revealing that he was beside Davidson during his online feud with Kim Kardashian’s ex-Kanye West. Just a few months ago, Ye and Pete were in a heated social media fight.

Machine Gun Kelly also revealed that he wants Pete Davidson to be his best man at his and Megan Fox’s wedding. One can say that their friendship is like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

