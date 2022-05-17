Nothing can be compared to the drama that is happening around everything that is to do with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two are right now fighting a legal battle of defamation in the Virginia court. Already in its sixth week, the trial has finally called Heard in the testimony box and the actor has been making some fiery statements. But now if the reports are to be believed the actor has been found saying an alleged lie for a couple of years about the donations she intended and made from the alimony she received from Depp.

If you are aware, Johnny and Amber are divorced and their infamous divorce battle in 2016 was also followed like their defamation row. At that time Heard acquired $7 Million from Depp as divorce money. She went on record in several instances that she will be donating the entire sum equally to American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. She even later announced that she did the same.

Now as per the latest update from their trial in Virginia court, Amber Heard is yet to fulfil her commitment and is yet to pay half the money, i.e. $3.5 Million to donation. Johnny Depp’s attorney cross-questioned the actor in the same she admitted that she is yet to fulfil the promise. She even blamed Depp for it.

It was recently when an ACLU executive testified that they are yet to receive the full amount out of the $3.5 Million promised. The executive also revealed that the half amount that they received was in Amber’s name and came from Elon Musk. The two were allegedly dating each other post her separation from Depp. Turns out the former claim is true. Now when the opposition questioned Amber whether she has paid them full or not, she admitted she hasn’t.

Later Amber Heard went on to reveal that she intends to clear all the promised donations but what is stopping her is Johnny Depp. She said that the Pirates Of The Caribbean star continuously suing her is stopping her from fulfilling the promise as per Insider. “I still fully intend on honoring all of my pledges,” Heard said. “I would love him to stop suing me so I can.”

