Chris Hemsworth is back in the headlines, not like he went anywhere away from them, but now he is in them in full force. Thank Thor: Love And Thunder that is gearing up for its much anticipated and awaited big-screen release coming July. Hemsworth rose to massive fame ever since he took over the mantle of God Of Thunder. He became so synonymous with the character that it became his identity in no time. So it is obvious he will hold Thor’s hammer close to him. But there is one more thing that he keeps with him and it is kind of bizarre.

For the unversed, Chris has done a few celebrated roles apart from playing God Of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was 2015 comedy titled Vacation. Now to our collective shock, the actor got made a fake p*nis for the movie. Yes, you read that right. And that isn’t where it all ends, the actor has till now kept it at his home next to his iconic Mjollnir.

Oscar-Winning Prosthetic artist Matthew Mangle is now spilling some tea about Chris Hemsworth’s prosthetic p*nis that he is very proud of. He says how the p*nis holds a spot in his house next to Thor’s Mjollnir. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Mangle was talking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning where they spoke about Chris Hemsworth’s prosthetic p*nis from Vacation. “I mean he was quite happy with that because he took it home,” commented Willoughby.

“Production gave it to him in a shadow box and he put it on his mantelpiece with his Thor hammer. So he’s got both hammers together,” said Matthew Mangle as everyone broke into ultimate laughter. The Oscar-winning veteran in the past has also reflected on how he makes these fake genitals and the requirements clients have.

“When I get an email or phone call from a producer or director saying they need a penis, my first questions are: is it cut or not cut, what’s the length and girth, how large are the testicles, and how long are the pubic hairs?” he said in an interview with The Guardian.

Thor: Love And Thunder hits the big screen on July 8. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

