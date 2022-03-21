Chris Hemsworth’s trainer recalled that the Avengers: Endgame actor was worried about getting punched in his face before his Hollywood stardom. Hemsworth became insanely famous for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is preparing for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder on 8th July.

The upcoming Marvel flick is directed by Taika Waititi and saw several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, fans await the premiere of the much-anticipated movie, which will have Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher as well. It’s the directed sequel to Ragnarok and the 29th instalment in the MCU.

Fans are also excited to watch Chris Hemsworth as Thor once again. Meanwhile, the actor’s trainer Luke Zocchi recently revealed that the Hollywood hunk was once afraid of getting punched on his face before his stardom. While speaking with Insider, Zocchi revealed, despite Chris being an avid boxer, he avoided sparring in a ring to protect his face.

“He didn’t want to ruin that pretty face,” Luke Zocchi said. “I used to say, ‘do you want to do a few rounds in the ring?’ and he was like ‘No way! I’m going to Hollywood. I can’t get punched in the face!” Chris Hemsworth’s trainer added. It’s not a secret that Chris is somewhat a daredevil when it comes to the stunts in his movie. Now that The Extraction actor is well-established, he boxes regularly.

The actor has taken to his social media to share several videos of him throwing one or two hard blows on a punching bag. In fact, his Instagram is filled with him flexing his muscles after a hard day of working out.

Not only does he flex his popping veins and bulging biceps on his Instagram, but Chris Hemsworth also shared an upper-body burner routine for his fans and fitness enthusiasts to follow.

