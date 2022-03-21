Dwayne Johnson is leaving no stone unturned to make his DC debut Black Adam one of the most brilliant superhero movies of all time. The actor has been at it for more than a decade and finally turned his dream into reality. But while the anticipation is too high and fans cannot wait any longer to have a glimpse into the world, looks like Marvel’s Moon Knight director Mohammed Diab is not really happy with the DC movie. The reason is representation.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Mohammed Diab who hails from the Egyptian background took the reigns to direct Marvel’s one of its kind Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. The show is set on a comic character whose roots are in Egypt and the filmmaker has made sure he give his homeland the representation it deserves.

Advertisement

And looks like he expected the same from the makers of Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam. Mohammed Diab has now voiced his dismay with the makers of the DC magnum opus for setting the time in a fictional middle eastern country to conveniently cast non-Egyptians in the team.

The Moon Knight director talking about Black Adam in an interview as per We Got This Covered said, “I was really annoyed with DC when they set Black Adam in a fictional middle eastern country as an excuse to cast non-Egyptians when it was obviously meant to be in Egypt. Representation opportunities shouldn’t be wasted… But it’s not a full mistake since it’s based on an iteration of the comics that doesn’t mention Egypt.”

The Moon Knight director Mohammed Diab then went on to talk about how his Marvel show has made sure there are enough Egyptian talents showcasing their work. “I wanted to showcase Egyptian talents as much as I could. Every culture should be represented by its people so I hired actors, an editor, a costume designer, an art director & a composer who are all Egyptian,” he said.

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Ex-Fiancée Elizabeth Hurley Is Heart-Broken As She Misses Shane Warne’s Funeral; Revisits Old Pictures From Their Engagement!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube