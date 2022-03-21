Kanye West aka Ye opened a brand new controversy while the old one still made headlines when he decided to call out Trevor Noah in a not-so-appropriate manner. The Rapper has been facing the heat for his racist remark ever since and many on the internet have not liked his behaviour. But who knew that his comment on Instagram would also cost him his prestigious performance at the Grammys. The board has decided to cancel his planned performance.

Advertisement

If you are unaware, most recently Trevor Noah on his The Daily Show gave a longish monologue reacting to the happenings around Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson. The talk show host in a way expressed his concerns and even had some advice. But it did not go well with Ye who decided to bash him on Instagram.

Advertisement

Kanye put out a post with a very racist caption and that triggered the netizens. In no time the post was deleted and the account was suspended for a day. Turns out that wasn’t the end of the consequences of his words. The Grammy Awards organizers decided to cancel his performance in the wake of the same.

Now Trevor Noah who has been involved in all of this has decided to react. He has expressed how is adviced to counsel Kanye West and not cancel him. His one line tweet as a reaction to Grammys’ decision read, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”

I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile as per TMZ, before Kanye West’s Instagram post was deleted, Trevor Noah had left a comment reacting to the racist dig. The host wrote a long reply in which he expressed his love for Ye’s art and how he has influenced him. Later addressing his behaviour Trevor wrote, “If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and mourns for you in prison or the grave. Oh and as for K**n …clearly some people graduate but we still stupid.”

“Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod. (I can’t front though, K**n Baya is also funny as shit.) Look after yourself brother. Hopefully one day we’ll all be laughing about this,” Trevor Noah concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Ex-Fiancée Elizabeth Hurley Is Heart-Broken As She Misses Shane Warne’s Funeral; Revisits Old Pictures From Their Engagement!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube