Sunday, July 13, witnessed an interesting battle between the old releases, despite Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik being the new release of the weekend. But the old releases, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, and Metro In Dino, which were released on June 20, June 27, and July 4, respectively, are churning out good numbers at the box office.

Maa Box Office Day 17 VS Metro In Dino Day 10

On the 17th day, the third Sunday, July 13, Kajol’s Maa registered an average occupancy of 31.7% for the morning, afternoon, and evening shows. By 7 PM, the film earned in the range of 50 – 55 lakh at the box office. Meanwhile, Metro In Dino’s second Sunday, day 10, registered an occupancy on almost 47% in the theaters. By 7 PM, the film earned in the range of 3.5 – 3.8 crore!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 24

On the fourth Sunday, day 24, July 13, Sitaare Zameen Par registered an average occupancy of 45%. By 7 PM, it had earned 2.5 – 2.7 crore at the box office. Clearly, the film is earning brilliantly, even on the fourth Sunday!

Aamir Khan Is Going As Strong As Metro In Dino!

While Metro In Dino is leading this Sunday, it is Aamir Khan’s film that seems to be the winner, bringing a very strong occupancy and an even stronger fourth Sunday at the box office!

As per the current trends, Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to bring 5.8 – 6.3 crore in its fourth weekend. Maa is all set to bring 1.5 – 1.6 crore on the third weekend, and Metro In Dino is all set to bring 11 – 12 crore on the second weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

