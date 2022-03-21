Could Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk be in Deadpool 3? Ryan Reynolds’ third superhero flick is making a lot of noise. It’s the movie that marks his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The anticipation is high, more so since the director, Shawn Levy, revealed that the movie won’t be going under production anytime soon.

Just recently, Ryan, Mark, and Shawn teamed up for The Adam Project released on Netflix. The Free Guy actor revealed his kids getting confused after watching their father share a k*ss with another woman, who is not Blake Lively. He said that he didn’t know how to explain it to them.

Now, as fans await more information on Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy might have teased Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in the Ryan Reynolds’ starrer. The director took to his Twitter to post a photo of the two actors on the sets of The Adam Project. What caught everyone’s attention was the stickers of both their Marvel superheroes.

Shawn Levy also wrote, “Little did I know…” in the caption while tagging Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo. Though this seems like a shot in the dark as no one knows the plot of Deadpool 3, anything is possible in the MCU, including Hulk’s presence in the movie. Previously, rumours of a collaboration between another Marvel superhero ignited.

Check out the tweet here:

Fans speculated whether Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would have a crossover with the Merc with a Mouth. Ryan reacted to the rumours and said that it would be amazing to see that happen, calling it a “dream come true.” However, he neither confirmed nor outrightly denied them.

Deadpool 3 is still quite far from its release. As of now, all the crossover rumours are just wild speculations in the air. Whether it is Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine or Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, fans will have to wait to find out if they are in the Ryan Reynolds starrer.

