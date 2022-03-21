The Batman has broken another major box office record! It hasn’t even been a whole month since the Robert Pattinson starrer hit the silver screens, and it is already touching one milestone after another. Ever since its release, the Matt Reeves directorial has been at the top of the box office and doesn’t seem to be stepping down anytime soon.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, measuring the success of a movie has been changed significantly. Most of the Warner Bros movies got a hybrid release last year, causing a blow on their global box office collections. The best example of this can be The Matrix Resurrections.

However, WB learned from their mistakes and premiered The Batman only in theatres as of now, and will release on HBO Max in April, as per some reports. While talking about the Robert Pattinson starrer, the movie has broken a major box office record. With earning a whopping $600 million globally, as per BoxOfficeMojo, it has become the only 4th Hollywood film since 2019 to do so after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Batman has followed the footsteps of the blockbuster hits F9, No Time to Die, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Robert Pattinson starrer had a wonderful opening weekend, and though it saw a dip in its earnings in the second week, the third weekend turned out to be triumphant. The DC flick has also made a solid $300 million at the North American box office.

Through this way, the Matt Reeves directorial matched another record created by Spider-Man: No Way Home, of reigning the box office in its third week. As the film crosses one milestone after another, fans are being teased by riddles after riddles on the site rataalada.com, which offers a post-credit scene if you solve those riddles.

Creating these box office milestones is a big deal, especially in the pandemic era. Other than Robert Pattinson, The Batman stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

