Sitaare Zameen Par refuses to slow down at the Indian box office. The makers refused to sell tickets at a discounted price on Tuesday. And it was seemingly a great decision as Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer maintained a rock-solid hold. Scroll below for the day 5 early trends!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 5 Early Estimates

A routine dip was expected due to the mid-week blues. Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is also facing competition from Housefull 5, which is taking away a chunk of the footfalls. But despite all odds, Sitaare Zameen Par added 8-9 crores to the kitty on day 5, as per early trends. It remained on similar lines as 8.50 crores earned on Monday.

Aamir Khan starrer is available in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Sitaare Zameen Par collections in India will land around 73.80-74.80 crores after five days. At this pace, the sports comedy drama will recover its 90 crores budget in the next two days.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Sitaare Zameen Par below:

Day 1: 10.70 crores

Day 2: 19.90 crores

Day 3: 26.70 crores

Day 4: 8.50 crores

Day 5: 8-9 crores (estimates)

Total: 73.80-74.80 crores

Where will it land among top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025?

In only 5 days, Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer may have surpassed the box office collections of Bhool Chuk Maaf (74.72 crores) to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It will now aim Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which concluded its lifetime at 90.34 crores in India.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Housefull 5 – 188.09 crores* Raid 2 – 179.19 crores* Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crores Jaat – 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 74.72 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 73.80-74.80 crores The Diplomat – 40.73 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

