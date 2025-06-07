Housefull 5 has kicked off its journey at the box office on a roaring note globally! The film created quite a stir, with two versions of the comedy thriller released for the audiences with two different climaxes. The films registered 39.84 crore gross worldwide collection on the opening day!

Akshay Kumar Brings 3rd Best Opening Of 2025

Akshay Kumar has registered the third-best global opening of 2025, surpassing every single Bollywood film of the year except for Chhaava and Sikandar! It could not meet the top two films by a huge margin!

Housefull 5 Dethrones Raid 2 Globally!

Before Housefull 5, it was Raid 2, which was the third biggest Bollywood opener globally this year! However, Akshay Kumar’s comedy film has registered the third-biggest opening of 2025 at the box office!

Check out the top 5 global openings by Bollywood films in 2025. (Gross Collection Worldwide)

Chhaava: 54.29 crore Sikandar: 50.05 crore Housefull 5: 39.84 crore Raid 2: 26.05 crore Sky Force: 19.55 crore

Housefull 5 Earns Higher Than Kesari Chapter 2 + Sky Force!

While Housefull 5 pushed Kesari Chapter 2 out of the top 5 worldwide openings, it has managed to bring 25% more openings than the combined total of Sky Force’s day 1 – 19.55 crore and Kesari Chapter 2’s day – 13.52 crore. The combined total of the two openings by Akshay Kumar films is 39.84 crore.

Will Housefull 5 Touch The 100 Crore Mark Over The Weekend?

It would be interesting to see if Housefull 5 crosses the 100 crore mark at the box office over the first weekend, which does not seem such a herculean task at this point.

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Check out the box office summary for the comedy thriller on the opening day.

India net: 24.35 crore

India gross: 28.73 crore

Overseas gross: 11.11 crore

Worldwide gross: 39.84 crore

