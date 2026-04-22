Last year, it was announced that Billy Flynn was leaving his role as Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives and moving to The Young and the Restless as Cane Ashby. Meanwhile, Conner Floyd, who played Chance on Y&R, was roped in to play the new Chad, making the swap very intriguing and fun.

And while Conner filmed his first episodes last year, Days tapes months in advance, which is why it’s only now that they will air. And now that he is all set to debut on Peacock as the recast Chad, here’s what the actor has to say about taking over the key role and what to expect from the new reign.

Days Of Our Lives: Conner Floyd Opens Up On Replacing Billy Flynn As Chad DiMera

During a chat with TV Insider, the soap star revealed that he is happy to finally get to see all the episodes he filmed last year. “That was a big time gap, but it’s finally come,” he said and added that he is pumped to see how the audience reacts to the storylines because he found them interesting.

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Since he had experience working on The Young and the Restless, he felt prepared to take over his new role on Days. He also had a chat with Billy, who gave him some advice and told him how everything operates on the hit soap. “I felt like I just kind of meshed into the seams pretty well,” he felt.

Conner also did his homework before diving into Chad’s portrayal. He did lots of research on the history of the DiMera family, the past storylines, and Chad’s own record. The actor also spoke about how Chad still mourns his late wife, Abigail, but the sparks with Cat were definitely there for the role.

“It’s very complicated, and I think what people can expect with Chad and Cat is a tug of war of confusion,” the 33-year-old divulged and continued, “I understood the weight of the DiMera name and what it means to carry it. I had to kind of find my place in that family,” referring to the power of the role.

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Conner is hopeful about being loved and accepted by the fans as he enjoys diving into the daytime drama’s plotlines. He concluded, “I loved Chad on paper, but now that I’m in his shoes, I get to freestyle with him a little bit. I truly enjoy playing him. I think he’s such a cool character,” expressing joy.

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