Back in 2023, Sally Spectra went through the most heartbreaking moment of her life on The Young and the Restless: losing her and Adam’s daughter Ava in childbirth. Now she is pregnant again, this time with Billy, and there are a lot of emotions. Here’s what Courtney Hope shared about playing it.

The Young & The Restless: Courtney Hope On Sally’s Pregnancy With Billy After Ava’s Loss

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actor revealed that she was excited to delve into this storyline and see where it goes. As for Sally, the first thought was that she was scared because of how she lost Ava last time. But despite the anxiety, Saslly has wanted to build a family for a long time now.

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“It wasn’t planned, and she and Billy just got back together. And what does it look like if something goes wrong again? But I think that all in all, Sally really wants to be a mom and really wants to have a family,” Courtney said and pointed out Sally was not letting herself be happy or hopeful too early.

“There’s more fear than excitement — but as time goes on, I think the fear naturally starts to subside, and the excitement rises,” the Daytime Emmy Award winner explained. The first thing Sally did when she had her doubts was call her best friend, Audra, and ask her to bring a pregnancy test.

She kept it hidden from Billy for a couple of reasons. “There’s been secrets, and trust is being rebuilt within their relationship,” the soap star felt, but there’s also the fact that Billy has also lost a child when Delia died. And so Sally wanted to be sure she was pregnant before she told Billy about it.

“They want to be honest with each other and they’re trying really hard to do that, so I’m glad that that’s how it played out,” Courtney added. Billy’s positive, happy reaction to the news has put Sally at ease, and she feels well supported by him. She is hopeful their love will get even stronger.

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Especially when she yearns for a family of her own. “I think it will be really interesting for Sally to navigate being a mom while being a working woman, because that’s what she loves to do,” the 36-year-old divulged. Billy is also at a point of his life where he has two teenage children, Johnny and Katie.

And there’s also the factor of Adam, the man Sally previously lost Ava with. Courtney mused, “That was an experience where the feelings of it are so unique to the person and the person you share it with.” She is happy for Sally to have her child be “born into acceptance” and two family legacies.

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