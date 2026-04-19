The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Theo sharing a secret with Marlena. Paulina vented out to Belle while Gwen and Xander shared quite a playful morning together. Meanwhile, EJ and Kristen clashed once again. And last but not least, Alex surprised Stephanie, but it did not go down well.

From returns and reunions to clashes and romance, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from this upcoming week on Days of Our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 20, 2026

The first episode of the week features Chanel and Lani catching up. On the other hand, Stephanie leans on Jeremy. Is this going to cause trouble in her marriage? Theo opens up to Gabi. Is this about Lexie? When Rafe and Cat revisit the DiMera medical mystery, what exactly will the two find out?

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Cat and Chad have an awkward reunion. How will this fare? Philip and Gabi share a little romance. Is the truth about to come out anytime soon? Leo stalks Javi’s new boyfriend online. EJ kicks Gwen out of the DiMera mansion. Theo remains hopeful Lexie will return to him. But will she?

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Marlena presses Xander. How will he respond? Kristen reconnects with Lani. Are they going to have a catch-up session? Kate lies to Roman. Is he going to catch on or not? Johnny acts when it comes to Chanel’s health. What will happen next? Tate and Sophia clash. What will this lead to?

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Steve walks Stephanie through gun safety. Is this going to help keep her own self safe? Jeremy opens up to Julie. Is this about Stephanie? Chad questions Gwen. How will she respond? Leo tries to make plans with Javi. But will his hopes be dashed? EJ is blindsided. Did Gwen do something?

Friday, April 24, 2026

The final episode of the week features Alex and Stephanie growing closer. Sarah chastises Xander while Brady is enraged on Marlena’s behalf. When Kristen slaps EJ, what will it lead to? Sophia waits for further instructions.

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