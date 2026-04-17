The mystery surrounding Cesar Faison and his final project is only getting stronger on General Hospital. Especially after the fake Nathan was finally revealed to be Cassius Faison, Nathan’s and Britt’s brother. Josslyn, being a WSB agent, is clearly snooping around trying to get some intel on Faison.

Meanwhile, Sidwell and Cullum are also directly involved in this mess with Cassius and Britt. The final project still remains a mystery, but the group is focused on getting it done. Here’s what happened in the latest episode and how Josslyn and Valentin shared intel while Sidwell mused over Cassius.

General Hospital: Josslyn & Valentin Share Intel, Cassius Updates Sidwell

Josslyn came over to Carly’s place to have a chat with Valentin. But before that, the mother and daughter had a fight over all the risks Josslyn was taking while involved in the WSB. Josslyn taunted that Carly wasn’t in a position to question her while she was hiding the fugitive Valentin in her home.

After Valentin appeared, Josslyn asked him for intel about Cullum so they could take him down and bring Jason home again. Valentin asked Josslyn to give him the information she knew first. She then told him that Cullum was a double agent in cahoots with Sidwell. Valentin was satisfied with this intel.

He claimed it was proof that Cullum, Sidwell, Britt, and Faison were working together. Valentin then told Josslyn that Cullum was leading Faison’s final project and explained why the WSB has been unable to stop it or bring the operation down. The conversation then moved to Anna and her breakdown.

Valentin mused that Anna must have found something key, which is why Cullum got her taken far away. Carly feared for Josslyn’s safety as they realized that anyone who was doing the same would go through the same fate. Josslyn made it clear this was important, and she wouldn’t back down.

Carly told her that there was nothing more important than her daughter to her. Josslyn told her mother that she loved her too, but the stakes were too high to step back. After Josslyn left, Carly told Valentin that she was scared Cullum would target her daughter and hoped to take him and Sidwell down.

She mentioned that even if it meant taking Brennan down would have to wait; she needed to shift the focus to Sidwell and Cullum, as they were big threats to Josslyn’s safety. Valentin promised Carly that as long as he was around, he would not let anything happen to her or her daughter, Josslyn.

Meanwhile, Cassius met Sidwell and told him that there was no evidence proving that Sonny or Jason was behind Marco’s murder. He added that someone Marco trusted and let near him stabbed him and will be located.

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