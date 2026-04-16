The truth about Nathan actually being Cassius Faison, Nathan’s twin, was revealed recently, but the characters in town expect Britt and Sidwell to still be unaware of this bombshell. Lulu, who is dating Cassius, is also unaware of her boyfriend’s real identity and thinks he is Nathan West.

In a recent episode, Britt, Cassius’s sister, tried to warn Lulu away from him without revealing the truth. Lulu tried to defend who she thought was Nathan but wondered what Britt was trying to attain with her warnings. Alexa Havins, who plays Lulu, shed some light on it.

General Hospital: Alexa Havins Opens Up On Lulu Being In The Dark About Nathan Being Cassius Faison

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actress revealed that Lulu is aware that there is some sort of mystery about Nathan and the seven years he was away from home. Nobody knows what happened and how he came back to life. But that’s the thing that excited Lulu the most.

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She enjoys a mystery, and the soap star herself is trying to weave a new side of Lulu through her portrayal. She then explained, “That reporter side of her, the investigative reporter side, feels like there’s something curious here, something interesting, that she just can’t quite put her finger on.”

Alexa mused that beyond the connection they forged together, this whole mystery has also kept Lulu hooked to the fake Nathan. She knew that the writers were creating a web that would connect the storyline to multiple characters, but didn’t know what the full truth and big revelation truly were.

Anytime she got a nugget of information through Cassius when he slipped about something that did not match Nathan, she held onto it. Alexa wants Lulu to be the one to find out the truth. “If there’s a slip of the tongue like that, I want her to clock it. I want her to clock everything,” she expressed.

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Alexa felt this curious side of her character is part of Lulu’s DNA, referring to her parents, Laura and Luke, who were a veteran supercouple of the soap. “I really like playing that Spencer side of her and the investigative reporter side of her and that intelligence,” the 45-year-old then concluded.

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