The drama on General Hospital is seeing the young generation getting involved in some dangerous things. Be it Rocco shooting Cullum, for which Jason took the blame and was taken away by the WSB, or Danny seeking revenge for his father and hoping to join the mob business.

And the adults definitely have their hands full dealing with them, be it Lulu for Rocco or Alexis, Sonny, and Ric for Danny. Additionally, Brook Lynn just recalled moments from the night of Curtis and Jordan’s accident. Here’s what happened and how things unfolded on the popular ABC soap opera.

General Hospital: Alexis Finds Out About Danny’s Mob Joining Plans

Danny recently told Sonny and Ric that he wanted to join the mob to attain some justice and revenge for his father, Jason. Soon after, Sonny sent Ric over to Alexis to share the same with her. After all, not only is Alexis Danny’s grandmother, but she is also the teen’s guardian while Jason is away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

Alexis started worrying when she found out, but Ric managed to calm her down. She stated she should have known this would happen, especially with everything Danny had seen in his young life and the drama his parents had been involved in. Alexis added that she was scared of what could happen.

Ric told Alexis that Sonny and he tried to convince Danny to change his mind about joining the mob. Danny came back home, and Alexis sent Ric away. Danny asked her if Ric had come by to tell her he wanted to join the mob business. Alexis told him she understood but wanted him to be safe.

General Hospital: Phoebe’s Homecoming & Brook Recalls Accident Night

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Chase buzzed around, excited to welcome the foster baby, Phoebe, home as their ward. The baby was warmly welcomed by the Quartermaine family. Brook Lynn recalled drinking before driving off to the bar to see Gio’s act. Michael mentioned the unfortunate accident.

He stated that it was sad that Trina had to deal with Curtis and Jordan’s crash that night. Brook Lynn remembered how she honked and veered to avoid hitting a car. She looked terrified as she put the pieces together. Was she the other car involved in the accident, or was it someone else?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Vijay Varma Storms Out Of Ranveer Allahbadia’s Podcast As Brij Bhatti? Here’s What Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News