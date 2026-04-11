The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly giving as good as she got from Valentin amidst their bickering. Nina drew the line with Brennan. Sonny made a request of Ric and asked him to meet Alexis. Meanwhile, Laura sought out Curtis. And then last but not least, Cody doted on Molly.

From confessions and digging to returns and comebacks, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 13, 2026

The first episode of the week features Willow stooping to a new low. Is this about her kids or Drew? Ric breaks the news to Alexis. What has Sonny asked him to pass on to her? Gio impresses Emma. How strong is their romance? Justine tips off Sonny while Brook Lynn is alarmed. Is this about the crash?

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Willow makes a confession. Is this to Nina or Drew? Sonny decides to take a risk. Is this regarding Sidwell? Britt has an awkward encounter. But with whom? Nina is stunned. Could it be because of Willow or Brennan? When Lulu is taken aback, is this somehow related to Cassius, Rocco, or Dante?

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Tracy goes into crisis mode. Is this to protect Michael or Brook Lynn? When Josslyn does some digging, is this regarding Valentin or Brennan? Ava impresses Sidwell. Is their romance getting stronger? Dante has a tip for Laura. Could it be about Sidwell? Elsewhere, Curtis supports Jordan.

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Carly is shaken. Is this related to Jason or Valentin? Britt suffers a setback. Has Sidwell done something again? Josslyn is suspicious. Is this regarding Brennan? Or someone else instead? Lucas stands his ground. Is he still taking revenge for Marco? Sidwell is given food for thought. By whom?

Friday, April 17, 2026

The final episode of the week features Ethan Lovett returning. Kristina is caught off guard. How will her reunion with Ethan fare? Willow confronts Jacinda. Is this about Michael? Nina receives an intriguing offer. But from whom? And then lastly, Laura proposes an alliance. But with whom?

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