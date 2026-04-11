The truth about Malcolm being Holden’s father changes things in more ways than one. Not only has he found out who his biological dad is, but he is also now officially a part of the Winters family. And this reality reveals a key truth. Holden and Lily are Malcolm’s kids and so half-siblings.

The two never really had a friendly equation, which might change soon. But the writers did initially plan to pair them up temporarily. Christel Khalil, who plays Lily on The Young and the Restless, revealed that this truth is exciting for the actors to play and that Holden and Lily will have to find a way to pave new paths toward each other.

The Young & The Restless: Christel Khalil On Lily & Holden’s Original Romance Twist

During a chat with Soap Opera Digest, she stated that she was ecstatic to have the chance to dive back into this storyline right after returning from her maternity break. “It’s so great to see the Winters family expanding and getting more people,” Christel stated about the lack of many Winters.

“We’re so lonely, our little island of three,” she added, referring to her, Nate, and Devon being the remaining members of the family. She also confirmed that when Holden was first introduced on the daytime drama, he was going to be romantically paired with Lily, but the plan obviously changed later.

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“They were going to play the story that we were going to have a little love match,” the soap star revealed, and added that the writers then ended up making them siblings, which everyone found more interesting and deep. But this truth is set to change how Lily and Holden deal with one another.

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“It’s very awkward at first. They’re not really sure how to act around each other,” Christel shared. What makes matters even harder is that most of the chats Lily and Holden had prior to knowing the truth were very tense and accusatory. And now they’ll be on a new journey of seeing a different side.

“They kind of start coming together and really developing a little friendship, which is really fun to see. I think the journey of this is really interesting,” the actress concluded about how this reality will bring changes to the lives of both characters. It remains to be seen how Lily and Holden adapt to this.

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