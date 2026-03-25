The drama between Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter’s marriage on The Young and the Restless has been massive. Months ago, Mariah came back from a trip and was wracked with guilt. She later revealed that she had killed someone, was going to Boston for treatment, and wanted them to separate.

But her situation went from bad to worse when she started getting visions of Ian Ward, who manipulated her into abducting Abby and Devon’s son, Dominic. Meanwhile, Tessa filed for divorce and fell for Daniel. Camryn Grimes, who plays Mariah, shed light on whether there is hope for them.

The Young & The Restless: Camryn Grimes On Whether Mariah & Tessa Can Potentially Reconcile

Daniel found out that Mariah still loves Tessa and convinced the latter to get clarity on where the two women and their estranged marriage stand. But it’s more complex than that because Mariah is still punishing herself for what she did. Camryn told Soap Opera Digest that Mariah is trying to heal.

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And that it’s going to be a step-by-step process that will happen “slowly and intentionally.” She knows that her character will deal in “a fair amount of self-punishment and reckoning” because Mariah does not let herself off or forgive her own mistakes easily, and her trauma has triggered all of that.

“There are deep, deep wounds there. I think she thought she healed them, and she didn’t,” the actress mused, and added that for Mariah to actually heal, she will have to get to the root cause and fix her self-esteem and self-opinion. And while the path is tough, it’s not completely impossible.

The soap star acknowledged that Mariah and Tessa are characters with a very special connection. She then gave the example of Nikki and Victor, the veteran couple of the soap. “If they can keep going back to each other. I think there’s a world in which these characters can heal and reconcile.”

It remains to be seen if they will find their way back to each other or if this is truly the end of the road when it comes to their romance and marriage.

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