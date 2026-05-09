The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw EJ preparing for the reading of Stefano’s will. Kristen and Marlena had a run-in about Rachel while Leo offered to cover for Cat. On the other hand, Gabi made a bold claim. And then last but definitely not least, Chad reassured Theo amidst the mess.

From advice and comforting to confrontations and romance, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 11, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Lexie crashing the reading of Stefano’s will. What new drama will unfold now that she is back from the dead? Tony makes Gabi an unexpected offer. Is she going to trust him after his betrayal last time? Kristen sees Sophia, EJ questions Cat, while Chad defends Leo.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Belle asks Marlena for advice. Is this regarding EJ or Shawn? Holly lashes out at Tate. What could this be about? Brady and Sarah comfort each other. But how long will their romance last? Philip comes through for Gabi. When will he find out the truth? Ari opens up to Liam. Will this bring them closer?

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Steve pays Alex a visit. Is this in regard to Joy and the baby girl? Is he going to question his intentions regarding Stephanie after this big change? EJ pulls a fast one on Gwen. Marlena offers Paulina support. Is this about Lexie being alive, or is this about Chanel’s heartbreaking cancer diagnosis?

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Johnny and Chanel lean on each other. Will this tough time make their love even stronger? Jada moves Shawn into her place and opens the door for renewed romance. But will it last? Gabi presses Ari about her relationship with Liam. What reply will she get? Amy confronts Holly. Is it about Sophia?

Friday, May 15, 2026

The last episode of the week features EJ wanting to explore his past with Cat. Is this another trick or a genuine attempt at clearing the cobwebs? On the other hand, Kristen and Chad discuss life and death. Is this related to Stefano? Javi opens up to Rafe while Gwen plays hardball with Xander.

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