The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope encouraging Brooke to fight for what she deserves at Forrester Creations and grab the co-CEO position from Steffy. On the other hand, Carter warned Ridge and Steffy about the consequences of their actions in the long run for Forrester.

The drama, the changes, the tension, the rivalry, the moves, and the drama are about to get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 8, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 8, 2026

The final episode of the week features Steffy becoming more frustrated with Hope and her line. Ever since she found out that Steffy and Ridge were putting her fashion line, Hope for the Future, on the back burner yet again, she knew she had to speak up and stop letting them do this to her.

She made it clear that she needed to have a clear picture of her line and her own future at Forrester. After all, her husband, Liam, had suggested she resign and move to Logan, where she would be treated right. And now it seems she is close to making it happen, despite her other worries.

Hope knows that if she joins Logan, it would cause a bigger mess between her mother, Brooke, and aunt Katie. But now she feels undervalued and not appreciated at Forrester. She cannot keep being taken for granted. Steffy is not happy about any of this either and is getting quite frustrated by Hope.

She has made it clear that this was simply a business decision, but Hope feels otherwise. Meanwhile, Donna is worried that Katie is destroying the family. She is happy about the success her sister is getting, but when Katie tells her about her plans to rope Hope in as the designer, she is shocked.

While this is a smart idea for Hope to work for Loga, it would mean an even bigger war between the Logan sisters and further ruin the family dynamic. Is her reaction going to lead Katie to realize that her other sister is also picking sides and is bothered about things other than her success?

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