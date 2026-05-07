The drama on The Bold and the Beautiful just got even more chaotic with the return of Remy Pryce. As it turns out, he is the cousin of Melissa Dylan, and that means the latter’s world is about to explode. Sydney Bullock, who plays Dylan, shed light on how this storyline will change things.

The Bold & The Beautiful: How Melissa Dylan & Remy Pryce Being Related Will Shake Things Up

During a conversation with TV Insider, Sydney revealed that she was not expecting the path Dylan’s character had found in the last few months. She was a short-term recurring character, and now she is on contract and tied to another character on the canvas. To top it off, there’s more on the way.

“There’s still the mystery of their family and how that all ties with everyone else, so you have a lot more to dig and figure out about them,” she stated. The actress is excited for what’s ahead because it’s fun, messy, and iconic. The love triangle featuring Dylan, Electra, and Will has been chaotic, too.

She expressed, “I think that they did a really great job at making it not black and white. It’s such a gray area of what’s going on because there are so many misinterpretations. So, it was so fun to play where you’re tiptoeing the line.” As for Remy’s return to town, it was quite shocking for Dylan.

“She’s seeing a whole new side to her cousin, to her family member, and she’s a little bit at a loss for what to do. Remy has a tricky past, and from Dylan’s perspective, she just does not know what to expect from him,” the soap star explained. And Dylan will now navigate this new relationship.

Because he came back at a time she was starting to find her footing at her job, Dylan is stressed. She has been actively trying to do good at Forrester and stay in line, but Remy’s return has threatened to destroy it. She felt, “He’s loosening up the strings on her life, and she’s trying to tighten up.”

Apart from the anxiety, Dylan has a lot of history the show could explore. “She’s a big mystery, so I feel like there’s a lot to uncover,” Sydney mused about her role. She divulged that she would love to see the writers explain her past, her family, her history, and why Dylan is the way she is.

The 21-year-old concluded that she is grateful to be on the show as it never gets boring with all the murders, love triangles, secret relationships, and other storylines. Unlocking so many stories is like an actor’s dream for her.

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