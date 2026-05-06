The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Dylan being put into a difficult position after Remy came back into town armed with the intel that he is her cousin. Meanwhile, RJ vowed to always protect Electra. And lastly, Hope reached a breaking point with Steffy at the Forrester office.

The fights, the friction, the choices, the changes and the drama is about to get more complicated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 6, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 6, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Brooke extending an olive branch to Katie. The drama between the sisters is far from over, especially after how Brooke treated Katie for following her own path. Katie was appalled at the way Brooke was insecure seeing Logan’s success, but she persevered.

And now, Brooke is trying to fix things with her sister. After all the drama Brooke created and claimed that their last name, Logan, was only her own property, it seems she has changed her mind about the situation. Katie won’t be forgiving Brooke’s actions anytime soon, so how will she react?

Is she going to ask Brooke to take her olive branch and shove it in a trash can, or will she politely refuse while the rivalry between Forrester Creations and Logan grows? Meanwhile, Daphne has an intriguing offer for Dylan. It is no secret that Dylan has had her hands full with everything on her plate.

Be it her new job, her feelings for Will, and now Remy’s return while she tries to keep it a secret that they are related. Everyone at Forrester knows that Remy was Electra’s stalker and created deepfake nudes of her not too long ago. He claimed to have changed but was not forgiven by anyone.

And now that he is back, Dylan’s job may be in danger because of him. Amidst this mess, Daphne has an offer for her. What could it be about? Is this about working on a perfume line with her? Or is this about something else instead? How will Dylan respond to this surprising new offer from her?

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