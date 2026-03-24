The drama on General Hospital has been reaching pinnacles every few weeks. This time around, Ross Cullum stabbed Marco Rios, and fans are left flabbergasted. For months, Marco’s father, Jenz Sidwell, and Cullum have been blackmailing Britt using the medicine she needs for her disease.

Marco joined hands with his boyfriend, Lucas Jones, to steal the medicine from the safe so Britt and Jason can flee from town and go into hiding. But this plan led to something fatal when Cullum found out what Marco was up to. Here’s what happened that led to the shocking stabbing that took place.

General Hospital: Is Marco Rios Going To Die After Ross Cullum Stabs Him?

Marco snagged two vials and gave them to Lucas at the hospital, who was worried this would lead the former into danger. Larco assured Lucas that his father, Sidwell, would not let anything happen to him. But when Pascal, the middleman, found the medication missing, he quickly informed Cullum.

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Pascal thought Lucas was behind this. On the other hand, Marco went to the Miller & Davis firm, which is Alexis’ office. But he was surprised when Cullum showed up there. The next scene saw Marco on the floor bleeding, while Cullum was busy coldly cleaning off the knife he used to stab him.

He then went through Marco’s phone, where he found Lucas’ text sharing Britt’s location. Cullum rushed to catch them, leaving Marco bleeding on the floor. It remains to be seen if Marco will be saved in time or if he will die on the floor. As per the next spoilers, Alexis will make a gruesome discovery.

And it won’t be a surprise that it’ll be Marco bleeding on the floor, whether still alive and fading away or dead. After all, Cullum did attack Marco at her law office. How will she react, and what will the result lead to? This is all set to affect multiple lives, be it Marco, Lucas, Sidwell, Cullum, Britt, or Jason.

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Especially with Jason’s son, Danny, being left behind while he goes all out to protect Britt. And if that wasn’t enough, Lulu and Dante’s Rocco is also set to get involved in this skirmish as Cullum and Jason go head-to-head.

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