The previous episode of General Hospital saw Nathan warning Dante. On the other hand, Britt was left shaken. Michael played defense when he was questioned by the Quartermaines about his romance with Jacinda. Brennan was called out. And then last but not least, Alexis wanted some answers.

From secrets and ultimatums to promises and offers, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 23, 2026

The first episode of the week features Britt being in the line of fire. How will she deal with it? Nathan thwarts Brennan while Brook Lynn has news for Tracy. When Sidwell pressures Laura, how will she react to the same? Up next, Lucas opens up to Carly. Is this about Marco and all of his secrets?

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Jason takes action. Is this connected to Britt? Alexis makes a gruesome discovery. Is this about Willow and Drew? Dante delivers an ultimatum. When Nathan swears Lulu to secrecy, is this about their intimacy? Britt is alarmed. How exactly will she navigate this new mess with Cullum now?

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Britt races against time. But will she be successful? Elizabeth is the bearer of bad news. But to whom? Charlotte’s hopes are dashed. Chase interrupts a close moment. Between whom? Is this related to Lulu and Nathan, or is this about Michael and Jacina? Lulu issues a warning, but to whom?

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Sonny seeks Ric’s aid. Will they be able to make things right? Josslyn puts the pieces together. Is this about Carly and Valentin? When Carly offers unsolicited advice, is this to Lucas or Josslyn or Valentin? Nathan makes a promise. Is this to Lulu? Sidwell opens up to Ava. Will she give advice?

Friday, March 27, 2026

The final episode of the week sees Sonny demanding answers. And then there is Gio, who seeks out Dante. Does he want some answers, or is this about something else? Josslyn makes an offer. But to whom? And then to wrap things up, Lulu does some digging while Michael is left quite wary.

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