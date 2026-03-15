The previous episode of General Hospital saw Chase making a request. On the other hand, Dante brought Elizabeth news about Lulu and Nathan. Portia was in for a shock, while Jordan’s secret wasn’t safe. And to wrap things up, Gio had a heart-to-heart with paternal grandfather Sonny.

From decisions and romance to defense and interruption, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 16, 2026

The first episode of the week features Jason and Sonny making a vow. Is this about protecting Carly or Michael? Cody tells Molly where he stands. What will he reveal? Tracy seeks out Laura. Is this about Lulu and Nathan, or something else? Portia is outraged, while Curtis reassures Trina.

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Carly warns Sonny. Could this be about Justine or Jason? When Ric and Elizabeth discuss their future, what conclusion will they come to? Brennan interrogates Cullum. Will he get some answers? Meanwhile, Portia makes a big decision. What will it be? And then lastly, Alexis is left skeptical.

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Jason has a tough conversation. Is this with Carly, Britt, or maybe Danny? Lulu and Nathan go on a date. Will this strengthen their romance? Lucas is alarmed while Chase and Brook Lynn make some time for romance. And then there is Elizabeth, who is put on the spot. By whom and why exactly?

Thursday, March 19, 2026

Jason takes action. Is this matter related to Valentin or Britt? Marco takes a big risk. But will it pay off or cause chaos? Ava warns Lucas. Will he heed her advice? Tracy and Alexis bicker while Lulu and Nathan are interrupted. But by whom? Could it be Maxie or Dante? Or someone else entirely instead?

Friday, March 20, 2026

The final episode of the week features Nathan warning Dante. Is this about Lulu or a case at work? Britt is shaken. How will she deal with it? Michael plays defense while Brennan is called out. Lastly, Alexis wants answers.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital: Is Carly Spencer Jealous Of Jason Morgan & Britt Westbourne’s Romance? Laura Wright Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News