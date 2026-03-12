The last couple of weeks have seen the reignition of a romance between Britt Westbourne and Jason Morgan. Ever since she was revealed to be alive last year, the two characters have been inching closer to one another. Meanwhile, Carly Spencer has her hands full with Valentin Cassadine, too.

But Carly and Jason’s romantic past and never-ending friendship will still be at the forefront. And all these new advancements have definitely caused some questions and jealousy. Laura Wright, who plays Carly, shed some light on how her character is dealing with these changes.

General Hospital: Laura Wright On Whether Carly Is Jealous Of Jason & Britt’s Romance

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actress said that, despite Carly claiming she was not jealous of Jason and Britt, she is jealous of them. “Of course she is! 100 percent she is,” she said, and felt it’s because if he’s invested in someone else, is he going to be there for Carly?

View this post on Instagram

That’s the fear that gives birth to questions in the character’s mind. Laura felt that Jason not telling her about Britt’s survival until much later was one of the reasons their friendship was affected. Knowing that even Sonny and Brick were aware made her feel like she was left out.

The soap star continued that, for Carly, that moment felt like a big change. She noted that for her character, Jason changed when Britt was in the picture, and it doesn’t help that Carly is not a big fan of Britt. “There’s just something about her, and Carly doesn’t like it. It scares her,” Laura stated.

The 55-year-old felt that the situation was not right, but regardless, Carly would be happy if Britt left. “Carly can see how much he cares about her, and she doesn’t like it. It scares her. She doesn’t even have a great reason; it’s just a Carly thing,” Laura felt, referring to being scared of losing Jason.

View this post on Instagram

In a recent episode, after learning from Joss that Carly has been hiding Valentin, Jason marched over to confront her. Carly assured him that she trusts Valentin and urged him to concentrate on Britt, to whom he has pledged loyalty. Jason said it will always be her and him against the world.

