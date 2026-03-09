Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson already have a lot on their plate at the moment with the obsessive stalker Owen Kent back and having kidnapped her. Alex and Stephanie only recently got married, and the two are already embroiled in some major drama. And now even more is also on the way.

AlexAnn Hopkins is officially back as Joy Wesley, and her return is set to shake things up for the newly married couple once they free themselves from this kidnapper. Here’s what we know about Joy coming back and where the character’s storyline was paused when she left town last time.

Days Of Our Lives: AlexAnn Hopkins Returns As Joy Wesley

The official Instagram page for Days of Our Lives shared a video of the actress to tease Joy Wesley’s return. “She’s back!! What trouble will Joy be getting into this time?” they captioned the video. In the clip, AlexAnn mentioned, “Hi, my name is AlexAnn, and I play Joy. Surprise. I am back.”

She then added, “You thought Joy was gone. She’s back in Salem. To find out why, you’ll have to tune into Peacock.” For the unversed, AlexAnn has played the role since October 2024. She left the show in March 2025. Joy is the daughter of Nancy Miller and Craig Wesley, for those really unversed.

Days Of Our Lives: Joy Wesley’s Shocking Exit Explained

Joy kissed Johnny DiMera but was romantically involved with Alex. The two got intimate, and she fell for him, but by then he had moved on with Stephanie. Joy found out she was pregnant but left town because she did not want to co-parent with Alex while he was living a life with someone else.

Joy lied and told Alex that the test was negative and left for New York. But the truth is, she was pregnant, and now that she is back, fans are sure she will bring the baby home. What makes matters messy is how this baby will totally change the dynamics between Joy, Alex, and Stephanie.

Even more so, considering the latter two recently got married. Is this going to be the start of the end of Stephanie and Alex? Joy will be back on the April 24, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives for the first time in more than a year. Will you be tuning in to Peacock for the drama, shock, and chaos?

