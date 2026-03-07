The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured RJ reminiscing on his kiss with Electra. It has become clear he wants more with her and is unable to get over the impromptu kiss between the two. On the other hand, Will shocked Steffy with unexpected news when he told her he wanted to quit Forrester.

From reminiscing and connections to offers and interruptions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 9, 2026

The first episode of the week features Ivy warning Daphne to stay silent. Is this about the latter catching the former while hiding Electra’s letter for Will? Or is this about something else? Electra learns disruptive news. Is this about Will or someone else? Steffy finds Deacon with Taylor, but how will she react?

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Dylan confides in Deke. Is this about Will and Electra or her career and life? Brooke and Ridge’s olive branch to Katie and Bill is not welcomed. Is this situation going to cause even more friction between the two families now?

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Dylan eagerly accepts a job offer. Is this her new beginning at Forrester Creations? Eric and RJ reconnect. How will the grandfather and grandson duo bond? Ridge gets angry when Bill lays down the law. What new drama is about to unfold between the two, and how will Katie and Brooke react?

Thursday, March 12, 2026

Electra is upset to hear about Dylan’s news. Is she going to ask Steffy to reconsider the employment? Katie defends herself to Brooke. What new chaos is set to happen between the Logan sisters? Will Donna intervene?

Friday, March 13, 2026

The last episode of the week features Bill and Katie proceeding with Eric’s designs. Is this the official beginning they dreamed of for the Logan fashion house? Brooke and Ridge interrupt Katie’s press conference. What new agenda will they spew to halt the progress of Katie’s fashion house?

