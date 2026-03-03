March is here, and The Bold and the Beautiful has ensured that fans of the soap opera will have bombshell drama to look forward to. Be it breakups and kisses, love triangles and betrayal, or plotting and power moves, the chaos is never-ending. Will and Electra’s breakup has shaken things up.

RJ cannot stop thinking about Electra while Dylan is making moves on Will as she had always planned to. The triangle between Taylor, Deacon, and Sheila was already heating things up; now there’s a square between Will, Electra, RJ, and Dylan. Here’s what the couples will be up to this month.

The Bold & The Beautiful: RJ & Electra To Dylan & Will, What To Expect From Couples In March

Starting with Ivy Forrester, who pulls the puppet strings for Electra Forrester and Will Spencer. It has been no secret that she does not like Will and does not want Electra to be with him again. She is also the reason Electra broke up with Will. Her interference has caused a major mess between the two.

Her worries are not unfounded, as Will and Dylan were getting close and inappropriately so while Electra was on a work trip. And so Ivy told Electra what happened, and the latter issued an ultimatum leading to the breakup. Will came by to convince Electra later, but Ivy kept a close eye on them.

She also hid Electra’s letter to Will, with the desire to not let the two get back together again. This has led to Electra and Will finding comfort in other people, namely RJ and Dylan. Speaking of which, RJ Forrester can’t stop thinking about Electra. After her breakup from Will, he kissed Electra.

And that’s all he can think of now. RJ obviously wants more with her, but it’s to be seen if Electra will give him that chance or choose to go back to Will again. Elsewhere, Dylan Shaw confides in Deke Sharpe about Will. It is no secret that Dylan has been harboring a major crush on Will from the start.

And now her path is clear with Electra having broken up with Will. It seems she is confiding in Deke about her feelings. After all, her only friend was Electra, who cut things off with Dylan when she found out she was making movies of her boyfriend behind her back. What advice will Deke give her?

Moving on, a couple shares a first kiss. Who exactly is this going to be? Is it about to be Will and Dylan? After all, this is the moment she can take the chance and kiss Will, knowing he is sad over the breakup with Electra. And then lastly, a couple makes love for the first time. But who will this be?

