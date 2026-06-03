Made in India: A Titan Story Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Kaveri Seth, and Lakshvir Singh Saran.

Creator: Robbie Grewal

Director: Robbie Grewal

Streaming On: Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 6 episodes of 55 minutes each

“Practically to ghadi sirf time batati hai. Lekin agar ye ghadi main apni beti ko dungi to ye uske liye meri memory ban jaayegi. Aur wo apni beti ko degi to legacy. Aur agar main ye apni company ke kisi employee ko dungi to ye uska pride, uski goodwill banegi. Sir log aayenge to ghadi khareedne, lekin jaayenge, ek feeling, ek emotion ke saath!” With this vision, The Watch Project, led by Xerxes Desai and Akash Dikshit, hired the first member of their project and started a journey to make the first Watch completely made and owned by India!

Set against the birth and rise of Titan, the series follows Xerxes Desai, a visionary executive who dares to dream of creating a world-class Indian watch brand when the country is struggling to understand the basics of business. Backed by the faith of JRD Tata and the Tata legacy, Desai embarks on a journey filled with resistance, skepticism, financial hurdles, roadblocks, and the constant fear of failure!

Helmed and created, this isn’t merely the story of a watch company. It is the story of an idea. In fact, it is the story of pride and challenge when a Swiss Company refuses to join hands with Tata to finance a watch company, and it is the story of confidence and faith by a man called JRD Tata, who believes that his team will make the first and yet a world-class watch coming from India! In the first episode, JRD Tata refuses to wear a foreign watch and promises he will not wear a watch until India makes one. The belief and the determination instill courage in Xerxes Desai, and it leads to one of the most important and successful business stories of India!

Made in India: A Titan Story Review: What’s It About:

Made In India – A Titan Story is a story about Indians who decide to build products not just for utility but for aspiration. An idea that a watch could become a memory, a legacy, a symbol of pride. A challenge that Indian businesses could compete with the best in the world. By the time the series reaches its emotional crescendo, you realize you were never watching a corporate success story. You were watching a nation that was learning to believe in itself!

The story begins in 1978, when a fiercely idealistic Xerxes Desai is tasked to head and revamp the loss-making Tata Press. However, in the course of time, he observes that every Indian aspires to own a sophisticated wristwatch, yet no one is making it in India! When a Swiss watchmaker heavily mocks India’s capacity to do the job, questioning the very caliber of its people, the corporate struggle shifts into a battle for national identity. Backed by JRD Tata’s quiet resilience, Xerxes gathers a team of dreamers: a tech brilliance Gaurav Dhar (Lakshvir Singh Saran), an ambitious marketing manager, Megha Mhatre (Kaveri Seth), and his steady confidant Akash Dikshit (Vaibhav Tatwawadi). From forming a historic joint venture with TIDCO in Tamil Nadu to fighting massive boardroom hesitation, the series highlights how ordinary professionals create India’s first Watch from scratch!

Made in India: A Titan Story Review: What Works:

In one of the opening scenes, Jim Sarbh‘s Xerxes Desai tells – Between people and process, you should always choose people because they execute the process! This is where Made India: A Titan Story wins! Its greatest asset isn’t Titan – neither the Watch, nor the business. But its greatest strength is the people who made Titan! Visionaries who refused to believe that Indians could only consume greatness and never create it.

The show’s greatest achievement lies in transforming meetings, presentations, factory discussions, and strategic decisions into moments of emotional storytelling. Every business decision carries emotional weight because the writing constantly reminds us what is at stake – Pride, Identity, and Legacy.

Made in India: A Titan Story Review: Star Performance:

Jim Sarbh, yet again, proves why he is one of the finest performers in the entertainment industry! As Xerxes Desai, he finds the perfect balance between vulnerability and conviction. He doesn’t play Desai as a genius. He plays him as a believer. Every setback hurts him. Every victory validates him.

Then comes Naseeruddin Shah. What do you even say about a man who can dominate scenes through stares? As JRD Tata, Shah embodies wisdom, vision, grace, and authority. He never overplays the role. Instead, he becomes the moral compass of the series. Whenever Sarbh’s restless ambition collides with Shah’s calm wisdom, Made In India becomes unmissable content on OTT! The supporting cast is equally impressive.

Kaveri Seth shines as Megha Mhatre. Her character arc beautifully handles the dual pressure of breaking professional ceilings in the 1980s while constantly fighting societal expectations to leave her career and settle down. Vaibhav Tatwawadi brings incredibly grounded, solid, and sincere energy as Akash. He highlights the uncertainty that comes along with business ideas and the professional diceyness that is not easy to handle!. Aspirants fame Namita Dubey as Rajini Desai makes an impact despite limited screen time.

Made in India: A Titan Story Review: What Doesn’t Work:

Robby Grewal’s mature direction humanizes business in the show, and the emotional understanding of legacy and nation-building genuinely inspires you! But the pacing occasionally slows in the middle episodes, and certain supporting characters feel underwritten. A few conflicts resolve more conveniently than they perhaps should. You fail to point out the struggle, while it was a herculean task at that point in time! However, none of these flaws derail the series, but they do prevent it from achieving absolute perfection.

Made in India: A Titan Story Review: Last Words:

Robby Grewal’s direction deserves immense credit for bringing one of the best business dramas of recent times! Many filmmakers would have treated this story like a corporate case study. Grewal treats it like a human drama. He understands that factories, meetings, presentations, and products can become magical only if the emotional stakes are high enough.

The visual language of the show is a winner with its elegance, simplicity, and purpose. The frames are beautiful and establish the era of the 80s with such precision that you will be awestruck! But, for me, one of the brightest parts of this show is how it uses the classical 70s Bollywood music, not only to maintain the timeline but also to generate enough feel and impact! This was a masterstroke attempt to keep the viewer literally glued and invested in the story!

In one of the longest monologues, the series makes it maximum impact, where Xerxes Desai says, “We are Tatas. Hum history create nahi karenge to kaun karega?”

He is immediately countered in the boardroom – “Creating History is one thing and becoming History is another. Tum samajh rahe ho naa, hume kis baat ka dar hai, Mr Desai?”

And Desai’s partner Akash Dikshit quips in, “Hum kab se darne lage Sir? Jamshedji Tata ne India ki sabse pehli steel plant ki neev rakhi. Aur Dorabji Tata ne uski shuruaat ki. Jin Britishers ne unka mazaak udaaya ki inse kaise hoga, unhi ko World War I mein steel bech ke profit kamaya. Jamshedji ko jab Watson Hotel mein entry nahi mili because the board read, Dogs and Indians are not allowed, unhone, poore Asia ka sabse bada aur luxurious 5-star hotel banaya – The Taj Mahal Palace! The first electric lift. Consumerism ke baare mein hame kuch nahi pata tha, phir bhi humne Tata Salt aur Tata Tea banayi! Aaj hamari chai peeke poora desh jaag raha hai! Information and Technology ke baare mein hamara knowledge shunya tha! Zero! Aur aaj 12 saal se TCS wahan profit kama raha hai!

In the final bid to claim a Yes from the board of members at Tata, he says, “Aasmaan ki sair karke aa gaye Sir, aur ab hum ek ghadi nahi bana sakte?” And bang on, that is where the show skyrockets to fly!

4 stars!

For more reviews of shows on OTT, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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